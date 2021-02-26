Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 115,886 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 189.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,886 shares during the quarter. Under Armour comprises approximately 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 30.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 14.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 316.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $113,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

UAA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 72,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,048. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

