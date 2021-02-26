Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Gap Up to $19.95

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $21.48. Akouos shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 4,810 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Akouos by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akouos by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akouos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Akouos by 2,558.3% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 383,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akouos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after acquiring an additional 174,279 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

