Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.31, but opened at C$0.34. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$16.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

