Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 28,124 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,124 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,210,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,482,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 172,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,089 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.