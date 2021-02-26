SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Trimmed by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 56,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,260. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40.

