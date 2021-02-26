Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 30,546 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after buying an additional 424,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,664,000 after buying an additional 431,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after buying an additional 167,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.80. 434,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,609,032. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.