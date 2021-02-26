Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 44,195 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,195 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,444,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average is $84.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

