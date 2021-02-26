Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

ETSY opened at $197.58 on Friday. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $239.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $218,088,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $165,625,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

