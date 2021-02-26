The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11,967.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $54,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $187,498.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,918.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,510. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The Western Union stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.37. 55,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,552. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

