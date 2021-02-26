Insider Buying: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Director Purchases 2,040 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABT opened at $121.58 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $215.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

