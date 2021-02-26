YFValue (YFV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One YFValue token can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.00486878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00068165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00082345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00076484 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.88 or 0.00457621 BTC.

YFValue Token Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

YFValue Token Trading

