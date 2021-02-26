The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12,471.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343,192 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.15% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $57,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,702 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $64,022,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. 77,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

