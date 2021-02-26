Van ECK Associates Corp Has $81.13 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,259,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,071 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $81,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. 9,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $73.27.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

