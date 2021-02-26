Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 12,125 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $72,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $691.96. 2,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $728.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,619,694. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

