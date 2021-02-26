Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,829 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 396,788 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $61,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $4,476,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.22. 42,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,891. The company has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.