Issuer Direct (ISDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.