Issuer Direct (ISDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021


Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

Earnings History for Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

