Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Saturday

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Saturday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter.

BRK.B stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.69. 6,375,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.01. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $159.50 and a 12-month high of $231.61.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.