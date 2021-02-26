Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,187 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,062 call options.

In other news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 851,017 shares of company stock worth $2,045,982. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. 221,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,848. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.