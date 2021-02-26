Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Trading Down 18.3%

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG)’s share price fell 18.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 573,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 503,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$100.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac GuÃ©ret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

