Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) (CVE:KNE) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) (CVE:KNE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.12, but opened at C$0.13. Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 19,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) (CVE:KNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.36 million for the quarter.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. It develops pet oral care solutions under the StrixNB and bluestem trademarks; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB trademark; medical device coatings under the Aledex trademark; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera trademark.

