Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Shares Gap Up to $7.53

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $8.08. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 3,150 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $176.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of -0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

