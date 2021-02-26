ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.99

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 36282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get ProPetro alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.