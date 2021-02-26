Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.03

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.03 and last traded at $86.86, with a volume of 3741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.45.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.
Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.