Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.03

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.03 and last traded at $86.86, with a volume of 3741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

