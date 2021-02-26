Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $121.31 and last traded at $121.30, with a volume of 21258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.56.

The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

