Elitium (EUM) Market Capitalization Tops $158.23 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $158.23 million and $343,497.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $5.26 or 0.00010964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.28 or 0.00726107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00030857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00035298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00060622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

