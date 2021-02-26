Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $55.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBS. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Webster Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $54.99. 4,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $58.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,298,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after buying an additional 122,791 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after buying an additional 135,695 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after buying an additional 461,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after buying an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,249,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

