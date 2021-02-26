Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $359,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.47. 22,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,377. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.24. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

