Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.