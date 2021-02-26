VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $483,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 219.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

DSI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,297. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.56. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $76.04.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

