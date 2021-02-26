VERITY Wealth Advisors Buys 171 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.3% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,751.6% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 166,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 162,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.38. 126,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,343. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77.

