Wiser Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 141,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

