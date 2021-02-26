Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,790 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in EOG Resources by 88.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $5.46 on Friday, reaching $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,381. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $72.86. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.73 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

