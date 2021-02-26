Lincluden Management Ltd. Buys 23,205 Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter worth $500,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 30.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of CHL stock remained flat at $$27.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Mobile Limited has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

