Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 0.9% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

SNY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

