Lincluden Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.78. 3,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

