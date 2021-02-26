Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 422,134 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 5.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $56,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,669 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 35.7% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. 81,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,501. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

