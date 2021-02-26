Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Cut by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 1.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $496,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 73.1% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 8.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Dollar General by 175.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after buying an additional 77,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.17.

DG traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.17. The company had a trading volume of 23,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,175. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.68. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

