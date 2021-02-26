Lincluden Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.83. 27,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $83.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

