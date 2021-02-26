GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline makes up approximately 0.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,541 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 485,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,051 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.77. 244,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,328,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

