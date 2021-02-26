BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $29.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWA. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.07.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.52. 29,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

