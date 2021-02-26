Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.27.
Shares of NYSE:CSPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.
Casper Sleep Company Profile
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.
