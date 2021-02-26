Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.27.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

