Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Meridian Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 88.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Meridian Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. 1,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,670. The stock has a market cap of $882.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

