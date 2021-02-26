Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Raises Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.737 per share on Thursday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.
OTCMKTS KIROY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.33. 2,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $15.01.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
