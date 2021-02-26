Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Raises Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.737 per share on Thursday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

OTCMKTS KIROY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.33. 2,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

