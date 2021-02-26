LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $71.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.17, but opened at $64.40. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. LivePerson shares last traded at $63.17, with a volume of 17,754 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPSN. KeyCorp upped their price target on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $8,611,240.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $929,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,114 shares of company stock worth $25,518,825. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in LivePerson by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LivePerson by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

