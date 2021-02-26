Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Issued By Truist Securiti

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.93.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WGO. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

NYSE WGO traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. 6,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $74.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

