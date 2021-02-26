TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TTGT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of TTGT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,759. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.49 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85,029 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

