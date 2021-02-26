Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,549,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Biogen by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Biogen by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,528. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

