Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62,185 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

NYSE MYI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,640. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.