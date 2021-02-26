Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.86.

Shares of CS traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.78. 1,024,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,933. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -970.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$4.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$855,749.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

