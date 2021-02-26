Cadence Bank NA Takes $274,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,564,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $245,192.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,544 shares of company stock worth $12,936,361. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,954. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

